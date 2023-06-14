NEWS

‘We should operate efficiently, as ambassadors of our country,’ says former Greek CCO

Steve Vranakis, former Chief Creative Officer for Greece, spoke on Greece as a brand during the “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative held by Kathimerini.

Vranakis emphasized the need to reinvent the Greek tourism sector, highlighting that Greece has regained its credibility.

“We should operate efficiently, as ambassadors of our country”, he said, adding that “we should not look at interactions with our visitors as a transaction, but we should look at the visitors as strategic partners”.

