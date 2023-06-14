NEWS

EU Council president ‘deeply saddened’ over deadly migrant shipwreck

EU Council president ‘deeply saddened’ over deadly migrant shipwreck

The shipwreck off Pylos, where at least 78 people died, is a “heartbreaking reminder” that human trafficking must stop, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Michel said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic shipwreck off the coast of Pylos in southern Greece, with so many young lives lost. A heartbreaking reminder we must put an end to the unscrupulous business of smugglers. EU leaders will address the issue at the European Council in June.”

The meeting of EU leaders will take place on June 29-30. [AMNA]

EU Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU ministers seal ‘historic’ migration deal
NEWS

EU ministers seal ‘historic’ migration deal

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants
NEWS

EU makes fresh attempt to overcome yearslong crisis over migrants

Breakthrough on stalled EU migration deal coming this week, official says
NEWS

Breakthrough on stalled EU migration deal coming this week, official says

Transparency authority to probe fresh pushback allegations 
NEWS

Transparency authority to probe fresh pushback allegations 

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia
NEWS

Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia

EU’s Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia
NEWS

EU’s Frontex deploys border guards in joint operation with North Macedonia