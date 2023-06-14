EU Council president ‘deeply saddened’ over deadly migrant shipwreck

The shipwreck off Pylos, where at least 78 people died, is a “heartbreaking reminder” that human trafficking must stop, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Michel said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic shipwreck off the coast of Pylos in southern Greece, with so many young lives lost. A heartbreaking reminder we must put an end to the unscrupulous business of smugglers. EU leaders will address the issue at the European Council in June.”

The meeting of EU leaders will take place on June 29-30. [AMNA]