DNA links mob hit victims to car with weapons

The genetic material found in a car containing heavy weaponry in the Neos Kosmos district of Athens last week has been identified by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) as belonging to the two victims of a mafia attack in Korydallos on June 7.

Vassilis Roubetis, 38, and his brother-in-law Dionysis Mouzakitis, 31, were fatally shot in an ambush linked to ongoing gang rivalries.

Based on the DNA find, police believe that the two victims were preparing something and therefore had left the heavy weaponry in the jeep, which had been stolen on January 19 from the suburb of Nikaia.

The vehicle contained two Kalashnikovs, which have not been used in any illegal activity, three pistols, bulletproof vests and a grenade. One of the three pistols had been used in a shootout in the Mandra area. The gun was identified through a shell casing recovered by police from the scene.

Rapid Response Unit officers located the vehicle on Thursday, June 8. It was deemed suspicious, and, upon further examination, it was discovered to have bogus license plates and that it had been stolen.

The car was transported to the Acropolis Police Precinct with an insurance company tow truck after the police located the owner of the vehicle, who informed them that she had already received compensation from the insurance company for the theft. ​​​​​​It should be noted that the car was found in close proximity to a petrol station and a car wash allegedly owned by big names in the underworld.