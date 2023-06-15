Famous singer ‘killed’ in hoax Twitter post

A phony social media account spread fake news on Wednesday that famous Greek singer Nana Mouskouri has passed away.

The gruesome news was announced in a fake Twitter account which carried the name and photo of the acting Minister of Culture and Sports Giorgos Koumendakis, who later posted that the fake account was created by Italian writer Tommaso Debenedetti.

The 54-year-old De Benedetti, who has a history of spreading fake news, also caused a stir in 2018 when he announced that France-based Greek film director Costa-Gavras had died through an account attributed to the newly appointed culture minister at the time, Myrsini Zorba, duping Greek and foreign media alike. In 2019 he announced the death of former Greek president Karolos Papoulias (who died in Dec. 2021) on Twitter using a fake account he created under the name of then deputy premier Panagiotis Pikrammenos.