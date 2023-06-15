Drop in Covid infections but 37 deaths from June 5-11

An employee holds candles that resemble Covid-19 test kits, vaccination syringes at a store in Athens, April 19, 2022. Greeks celebrate Easter with other Orthodox Christians on Sunday, with most restrictions now lifted. A central feature of the celebrations is the Easter candle given as gifts to children, and popular designs are pandemic themed [AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]

New cases of Covid-19 dropped slightly over the week of June 5-11, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (356) also decreased last week, dropping 38% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the previous 4 weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations was down 71% compared to the average of new intubations in the previous 4 weeks.

At present, 29 people are intubated with Covid-19, while another 37 died during the week. The median age of those who died was 82 (age range: 56-92).

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste showed a drop in Covid circulation in the four areas checked.

In terms of the flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care or any new death reported, during the week in question.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalized in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. A total of 78% of infections relate to type A, and of these the most common were subtype A (H3N2).

Overall, a drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week. [AMNA]