Rallies in Athens following migrant ship sinking

Two separate protests were held in central Athens on Thursday evening protesting about the causes of the Pylos shipwreck tragedy.

Workers’ unions gathered at Syntagma Square while leftist and antiracist organizations gathered at the old Athens University building on Panepistimiou Street, before marching through the city center.

Organizers referred to “the right to asylum and the failure of migration policy,” but also “to the criminal traffickers who exploit migrants and refugees,” and expressed their solidarity with the victims. [AMNA]