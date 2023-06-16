Police searching for woman who disappeared in Kos

Greek police said on Friday it was searching for a 27-year-old woman who went missing on the island of Kos, in the Dodecanese, on Monday night.

The woman was reported missing by her partner on Tuesday. He told police she had contacted him on Monday night to tell him she was drunk and a little later she sent him the exact location of where she was in order to pick her up. When he went to the specific location he found no one and her cell phone was switched off. That is when he filed missing person report, he told officers.

Police sources told kathimerini.gr that officers are speaking to people who know the missing woman or met her on the night that she disappeared. “All possibilities are open,” the sources said.

The NGO charity “The Smile of the Child” issued a Missing Alert in which it the states that her life might be at risk.