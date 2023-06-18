PASOK chief rules out coalition with New Democracy

‘Let’s talk about the real issues, and the real issues are the fiscal situation, national matters and the country’s position in Europe, a discussion I do not think is in Mr Mitsotakis’ interest because the country is not on the path that the experience of the memorandums dictates, and both he and Mr Tsipras remain unrepentant,’ says PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis.

PASOK-Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis interprets the result of the May 21 election, which gave the conservatives a 20-percentage point lead over the main opposition, as a failure of SYRIZA and categorically dismisses any possibility of cooperation with New Democracy, even if the latter does not secure an outright majority. The president of PASOK talks about the present and the past of his party and about his plan to restore it as the main political opponent of the conservatives.

– I would like, first of all, to hear your assessment of the May 21 election result.

This result is a product of fear of an even worse outcome and not of the service that New Democracy offered the Greek people. In the last four years, the country’s fiscal position has worsened, inequalities have increased, the welfare state – and I’m talking more about health and education – is in a worse position, while there were opportunities available through the EU Recovery Fund to reform the National Health System. Furthermore, we saw very big corruption scandals, such as the case of [former New Democracy MP Andreas] Patsis, the wiretaps – and subsequently the cover-up of these scandals. So, after all this we expected a drop and not a rise in the percentages of ND. That is why I consider SYRIZA to be the “golden sponsor” of the result of the May 21 election.

– Now, you have insisted very much that even if Kyriakos Mitsotakis secures 149 seats in Parliament in the June 25 election, you would never accept him as prime minister in a possible coalition. But he has an electoral result from May that undoubtedly makes him the dominant player, so to speak. Does that change your mind?

We had said about the system of proportional representation, which requires a culture of consensus to work, that we are ready to do it. This was about the system of proportional representation, which also exists in other European states. This consensus has to do with achieving convergences through our programs. That is when I raised the issue of the two leaders [Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras], because I believe that both have made mistakes for which the Greek people have paid dearly. I don’t see that they have changed their brand of politics. They keep making the same mistakes in an unrepentant way. So, if we had had a result on the first Sunday [May 21 election] that called for a coalition government, we would have discussed convergences without these people as prime minister, because the current system is focused on the premier and if the prime minister cannot serve a collective vision, this system, too, will fail.

But now we have another electoral system [that will apply in the June 25 vote] and an existing result from the previous election. We are not talking today about opinion polls, but about the recorded popular verdict. Based on the new system, New Democracy would have secured 172 seats with the percentage it achieved in the previous election. So the danger now is not the instability, but the omnipotence of the Mitsotakis system. That is, if it rises a little bit, it could reach 180 seats. We believe that this should not happen, because a Mitsotakis omnipotence will translate into abuse of power. And I speak based on past experience. Now, if there is an unexpected result and Mitsotakis does not secure an outright majority, he has proven that he can work perfectly with the far-right, considering he cooperates in his party with Mr [former interior minister Makis] Voridis, Mr [former health minister Thanos] Plevris, Mr [former development minister Adonis] Georgiadis, recently with Mr [former right-wing, populist LAOS leader Giorgos] Karatzaferis, with Mr [New Right leader] Failos Kranidiotis. So why not work with the right and far-right parties?

– Now that time has passed, could you tell us who you had in mind for prime minister?

Coalition governments, as I said before, presuppose programmatic convergences. These convergences are the ones that would define those in charge as well. There are important Greeks with experience – and I am talking about the political life of the country, I did not imply something else as some have tried to suggest – who could express such convergences.

– I am saying this because it is important, in the sense that someone can judge you by this, by who you would like as prime minister.

I think this discussion today is pointless. New Democracy secured a large percentage that does not allow any such discussion to open. Nobody expected this result, not even us. We are fighting for our party to do well, and it did do well, but we expected New Democracy to have a much lower percentage.

– I remember you saying for some time that even if Mitsotakis were to call you, you wouldn’t meet with him. What happens if he wins on June 25 and calls you?

I never said I wouldn’t meet him. I said that he has never invited me to talk about some national or other important matter. No official invitation has ever reached my office. Whatever happened happened in the forecourt of Parliament. I do not think that was institutionally sound on Mr Mitsotakis’ part. Had he wanted to meet me about some important matter like Greek-Turkish relations or the pandemic, I obviously would not have refused, as I would not have refused any other political leader. But Mr Mitsotakis sought to instrumentalize even this. Just like he’s telling the Greek people now, “Vote for me or I’ll ruin your August holidays,” so he previously said, “Vote for me because Mr Androulakis is rude and wouldn’t meet with me.” These are childish arguments. Let’s talk about the real issues, and the real issues are the fiscal situation, national matters and the country’s position in Europe, a discussion I do not think is in Mr Mitsotakis’ interest because the country is not on the path that the experience of the memorandums dictates, and both he and Mr Tsipras remain unrepentant: an old-school establishment mentality, a lack of meritocracy, corruption. It is wrong that we should be experiencing the phenomena that led to the memorandums today, at the risk of new adventures.

– What I’m saying is that, hypothetically speaking, Mitsotakis acts in a different way and calls you after the election asking for consensus on certain issues like a review of the Constitution and of Article 16. Would you consider giving him such support?

The discussion about the Constitution is serious and needs to be carried out by all the parties. Our position on education, vis-a-vis the Constitution, is that we will not stand in the way of private universities. That said, our priority is to strengthen public universities, public education, and I have even submitted a proposal for a national diploma so that the onus shifts from private cramming schools to public education. We would need to agree on the makeup of the university map – public and private – on some common criteria, on what a private university should look like. Is it a campus, does it promote research, or is New Democracy’s vision about filling a few buildings in downtown Athens with businesses that peddle degrees?

– We already have businesses like that.

That’s what I mean by criteria. If we’re talking about a private university that is non-state and non-profit like the big universities of Europe and the United States, then we’re on board, as long as it meets certain high academic standards.

‘I never expected, with everything I have done to forward national matters in the European Parliament, to be targeted by the secret services of my own country,’ Nikos Androulakis tells Kathimerini’s Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas. [NIKOS KOKKALIAS]