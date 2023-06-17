Northern town mayor dies in car accident

The mayor of the town of Doxato in Drama, northern Greece, died in a car crash on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred on the provincial road between Drama and Amphipoli, when the car of 70-year-old Themis Zekeridis, for reasons unknown, collided with the protective barrier on the road.

He was seriously injured in the collision, which was particularly violent, and was extricated with difficulty from his vehicle by rescuers of the ambulance service. According to reports, he suffered a heart attack on the way to hospital and died a few hours later.