Migrants rescued from boat found off Kalymnos

Sixty-eight migrants found on Monday on a sailboat northwest of the coast of the small island of Leros, in southeastern Greece, were rescued and transferred to the island, state-run broadcaster ERT reported.

The migrants were picked up by a merchant ship that was sailing nearby and then by the Coast Guard that transferred them to Leros.

Authorities were alerted to the presence of the vessel when the migrants onboard called the European 112 emergency number asking for help.

The rescue comes five days after the deadliest shipwreck in the country that killed at least 78 migrants, while hundreds were feared missing. The trawler sank early on Wednesday in deep waters about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos, while being shadowed by the Greek coast guard.