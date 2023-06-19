NEWS

Russia says one of its warships rescued 68 passengers from boat in Mediterranean

Russia says one of its warships rescued 68 passengers from boat in Mediterranean
A still image taken from a handout video released on 25 January 2023 by Press Service of the ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation shows, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov during exercise at combat mission, in Atlantic Ocean. [Press Service of Russian Defence Ministry/EPA]

A Russian warship and cargo ship rescued 68 people overnight from a boat in the Mediterranean Sea, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.

It said in a statement that the Admiral Gorshkov warship had been the first to receive a distress call from the Avalon, which it described as a “yacht-type vessel” flying the Greek and German flags.

The Gorshkov and the cargo vessel, the Pizhma, carried out a successful rescue operation and the passengers were given medical assistance and transferred to Greek coastguard boats off the island of Kalymnos, the statement said.

It gave no details of the passengers or their nationalities.

The Admiral Gorshkov is one of Russia’s leading warships and has been used in the past to test and deploy hypersonic missiles. It was not clear what weaponry it was carrying at the time of the incident.

Hundreds of people, mostly from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan, are feared to have drowned in a boat capsize off Greece last week. 

[Reuters]

Russia Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Migrants rescued from boat found off Kalymnos
NEWS

Migrants rescued from boat found off Kalymnos

The harrowing accounts of two shipwreck survivors
NEWS

The harrowing accounts of two shipwreck survivors

Political friction over shipwreck
NEWS

Political friction over shipwreck

Mitsotakis blasts critics of migrant boat rescue operation
NEWS

Mitsotakis blasts critics of migrant boat rescue operation

Greece boat disaster: 12 Pakistanis among survivors
NEWS

Greece boat disaster: 12 Pakistanis among survivors

Coast Guard continues search for shipwreck survivors off southwestern Peloponnese
NEWS

Coast Guard continues search for shipwreck survivors off southwestern Peloponnese