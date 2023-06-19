Suspects in deadly shipwreck given one day to prepare defence

Egyptian survivor Atia Al Said, 22, who was rescued with other refugees and migrants at open sea off Greece after their boat capsized, reunites with his uncle Mohamed El Sayed El-Dadamony Radwan, 54, inside a reception and identification camp in Malakasa, Greece, on June 18, 2023. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

Nine suspected people smugglers were granted on Monday 24 hours to prepare their testimony over accusations that they captained the fishing trawler that sank off the southern coast of Greece last week, killing 78 and leaving hundreds of others presumed dead.

Their attorneys asked for the brief extension to study the case file.

The Greek Coast Guard has said it rescued 104 migrants – mostly from Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Pakistan – after the overcrowded boat sank about 80 kilometres off the southern town of Pylos early on Wednesday. It had sailed from Egypt and sailed to Tobruk in Libya before heading towards Italy.

Alexandros Dimaresis, a lawyer for one of the accused who was the first to appear before a judge, said his client denies the accusations and maintains that he did not participate or contribute in the transportation of the migrants and that he is also one of the passengers.

The suspects will be brought before the judicial authorities again on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Until then they are being held at the Messinia Police Diretorate.