No end in sight in Folli Follie trial after new deferment

There appears to be no end to the legal saga involving troubled Greek jewelry company Folli Follie as the trial that had been scheduled to resume on Monday was again postponed until September 14.

The reason for its latest deferment was a serious health issue affecting the trial’s prosecutor, who did not appear in court on Monday. The latest development has increased the risk of the statute of limitations for individual acts included in the heavy indictment.

The trial of the case began in early 2022, while criminal charges had already been brought at least 4.5 years ago. If the trial starts in September, it is not expected to be completed before mid-2024. 

Folli Follie founder Dimitris Koutsolioutsos and his son Georgios are the main defendants.

They are, along with other defendants, charged with falsifying balance sheets, financial offenses and forming a criminal organization.

Justice

