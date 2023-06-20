Thessaloniki teen arrested for distributing child pornography

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, for distributing and selling pornographic images of minors over the internet, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the teenager was identified and tracked down by investigators of the electronic crimes squad.

The high-school student allegedly sold the images for 5 euros each and had some 650 contacts on the website where he published them. It was not clear where he got the images from.