Fredi Beleri, the ethnic Greek mayor-elect of Himare, will remain in custody following a ruling by the Anti-Corruption and Organized Crimes Structure special tribunal on Tuesday. Beleri had been appealing to be conditionally released from jail.

Fredi Beleri has remained in jail for 40 days after he was accused of buying votes. Last week, a court confirmed the electoral result from the mayoral election that Beleri won.