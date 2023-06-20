Sergeant jailed for child abuse

A 53-year-old police sergeant on the island of Lesvos was sentenced to 16 years in jail for repeatedly committing lewd acts against a 14-year-old girl and trying to solicit her to take part in pornography.

The court ruled that the sergeant should not be granted extenuating circumstances, but found him not guilty of rape of a minor.

The sergeant, who coached a girls’ volleyball team in Mytilene, was arrested in July 2022 after a complaint by the girl and her parents. They said he took advantage of his status as a volleyball coach. Moreover, using a profile on an online application, he tried convince her take part in pornography.