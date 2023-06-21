US envoy visits Thessaloniki NGO supporting women

US Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, visited the Greek, non-profit, humanitarian organization Irida Women’s Center in Thessaloniki on Tuesday.

“One of the lessons we must learn in life is that we must stand up for each other, speak up for each other and take care of one another,” Tsunis said at the center, set up to provide support and resources to protect women.

He also said he was touched by the hospitality and kindness he received. “I will always be grateful for the hospitality,” he noted, highlighting the work being done in the Irida Women’s Center to protect women and help them thrive in a new country.