Cyprus president: Stability key no matter election result

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides speaks to media marking his first 100 days in office, at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 20, 2023. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides insisted on Wednesday that Nicosia’s main issue is that there is stability in Greece, whatever Sunday’s election result.

“Whatever the election result in Greece, it will be fully respected. The main issue for us, but in my view for Greece too, is to have stability in the country. Stability is particularly important so we can face the common challenges that exist, whatever the government in Greece is,” Christodoulides said during a press conference marking 100 days since he took office. He noted that the Cyprus-Greece relationship is being strengthened on a daily basis, both at the political and technical level, regardless of each country’s cabinet composition.

“We believe that any improvement in Greek-Turkish relations that we have seen develop after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, and we hope it will continue, will also be helpful to our efforts,” he added.