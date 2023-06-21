NEWS

More Greeks living abroad have right to vote Saturday

More Greeks whose residence is abroad will have the right to vote in the upcoming election. In the previous election, 22,857 Greeks residing abroad were registered and 79.64% of them – i.e. 18,203 people – voted.

In this election, 25,610 Greeks have registered to vote from their place of residence abroad (they applied by May 17, 2023), at 102 polling stations that are to be created, three more than in the May election. Greeks abroad will be invited to go to the polls on Saturday, while in Greece it will take place on Sunday.

Sunday’s election will also be held on the basis of an electoral list drawn up by the political parties. This means that candidates will appear on the ballot papers according to their position on the list and not alphabetically.

As this is not a “second election round” but a new one, the percentages that the parties will receive are not related to the percentages of the May 21 ballots.

Elections

