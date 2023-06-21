Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor

An 83-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in southern Greece for the shooting of a neighbour over a long-running property dispute was led before a prosecutor on Thursday for questioning.

According to the police report, the suspect quarrelled with his 51-year-old neighbour and his brother about the grazing of sheep in a field outside of the town of Amaliada which he claimed belonged to him. At some point during the argument, he pulled out a shotgun and fired towards the victim. The victim’s brother managed to escape as the shooter was reloading the gun.

After the incident, the suspect returned home where police officers found and arrested him.

Sources told kathimerini.gr that the two men had quarrelled over land for years before Tuesday’s shooting.