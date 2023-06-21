Man, 32, appearing before examining magistrate over woman’s murder

A 32-year-old man is appearing before an examining magistrate on the island of Kos on Wednesday as the main suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old woman, who was working on the island.

He was the last person seen with the unlucky young woman before her dead body was discovered in the Alykes region.

The suspect will be accompanied by a defense lawyer appointed by the court on Monday.

The police investigation into the murder remains open, with the Kos police being assisted by a team of homicide detectives from Attica Security headquarters. The police officers are carefully examining all the evidence to reconstruct the circumstances of the 27-year-old’s murder and the people or persons that are behind it with a high degree of confidence. [AMNA]