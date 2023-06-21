NEWS

Man, 32, appearing before examining magistrate over woman’s murder

Man, 32, appearing before examining magistrate over woman’s murder
File photo.

A 32-year-old man is appearing before an examining magistrate on the island of Kos on Wednesday as the main suspect in the murder of a 27-year-old woman, who was working on the island.

He was the last person seen with the unlucky young woman before her dead body was discovered in the Alykes region.

The suspect will be accompanied by a defense lawyer appointed by the court on Monday.

The police investigation into the murder remains open, with the Kos police being assisted by a team of homicide detectives from Attica Security headquarters. The police officers are carefully examining all the evidence to reconstruct the circumstances of the 27-year-old’s murder and the people or persons that are behind it with a high degree of confidence. [AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street
NEWS

Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street

More Greeks living abroad have right to vote Saturday
NEWS

More Greeks living abroad have right to vote Saturday

Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor
NEWS

Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece

Cyprus president: Stability key no matter election result
NEWS

Cyprus president: Stability key no matter election result

US envoy visits Thessaloniki NGO supporting women
NEWS

US envoy visits Thessaloniki NGO supporting women