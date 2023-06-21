NEWS

Main suspect in Polish woman’s murder remanded in custody

The 32-year-old man from Bangladesh who is the main suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska on the island of Kos was detained after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Wednesday.

Accompanied by a court-appointed defense lawyer, the suspect denied the charges against him. He reportedly changed his initial statement, that he did not have sex with the woman, saying that he did but that it was with her consent.

He was allegedly the last person to see Rubinska before her body was found, after she was reported missing, in a wetland in the Alykes region close to the suspect’s residence.

The police investigation into the murder is still ongoing, with the island’s force assisted by a squad of homicide detectives from the Attica Security Headquarters.

The Polish government has also announced the launch of an investigation into the case. 

