NEWS

Dozens rescued from Evros River islet

Dozens rescued from Evros River islet

Dozens of children were among 145 asylum seekers who were rescued off an islet in the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border on Thursday morning.

They had reportedly been stranded on the islet for several days after apparently trying to cross into Greece from Turkey. How they became stranded was not clear.

The operation for their rescue was a joint effort by the Frontex border agency, the EMAK emergency rescue team, the fire service and the Red Cross.

According to state broadcaster ERT the majority come from Iraq.

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
At least 209 Pakistanis were on board fatal migrant boat, data suggests
NEWS

At least 209 Pakistanis were on board fatal migrant boat, data suggests

Hellenic Coast Guard called out to two separate incidents with migrants
NEWS

Hellenic Coast Guard called out to two separate incidents with migrants

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece

Greek-Turkish cooperation at Evros border
NEWS

Greek-Turkish cooperation at Evros border

Greek court orders 9 smuggling suspects held pending trial over migrant ship disaster
NEWS

Greek court orders 9 smuggling suspects held pending trial over migrant ship disaster

Pakistan starts DNA testing to identify victims of Greece boat disaster
NEWS

Pakistan starts DNA testing to identify victims of Greece boat disaster