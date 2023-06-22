Dozens rescued from Evros River islet

Dozens of children were among 145 asylum seekers who were rescued off an islet in the Evros River on the Greek-Turkish border on Thursday morning.

They had reportedly been stranded on the islet for several days after apparently trying to cross into Greece from Turkey. How they became stranded was not clear.

The operation for their rescue was a joint effort by the Frontex border agency, the EMAK emergency rescue team, the fire service and the Red Cross.

According to state broadcaster ERT the majority come from Iraq.