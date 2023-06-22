NEWS

Drop in Covid-19 and flu cases, 20 deaths, 29 intubated

Drop in Covid-19 and flu cases, 20 deaths, 29 intubated
[Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Photo]

New cases of both Covid-19 and influenza dropped over the week of June 12-18 in Greece, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (225) also decreased last week, dropping 57% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations in the week June 12-18 increased slightly to five compared to the previous week, but dropped 50% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 29 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 20 died. The median age of those who died was 84.5.

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a drop in SARS-CoV-2 in seven of 10 regions checked.
In terms of flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units, or any new death reported, during the week of June 12-18.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalised in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died. 
Overall, a drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior.

[AMNA]

Coronavirus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drop in Covid infections but 37 deaths from June 5-11
NEWS

Drop in Covid infections but 37 deaths from June 5-11

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19
NEWS

Drop in coronavirus infections; 38 deaths due to Covid-19

Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19
NEWS

Mitsotakis tests positive for Covid-19

Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist
NEWS

Drop reported in Covid cases, though fatalities persist

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks guilty verdict for anti-vaxxers over headmaster abduction

Survey shows Covid hit working-class areas hardest
NEWS

Survey shows Covid hit working-class areas hardest