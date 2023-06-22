Drop in Covid-19 and flu cases, 20 deaths, 29 intubated

New cases of both Covid-19 and influenza dropped over the week of June 12-18 in Greece, according to the weekly report by the National Public Health Organisation (EODY), published on Thursday.

Hospital admissions for coronavirus (225) also decreased last week, dropping 57% overall compared to the average weekly for admissions during the last four weeks. Meanwhile, the number of new intubations in the week June 12-18 increased slightly to five compared to the previous week, but dropped 50% in comparison to the average of new intubations in the last four weeks.

At present, 29 people are intubated with Covid-19 in Greek hospitals, while another 20 died. The median age of those who died was 84.5.

Weekly sampling of virus loads in urban waste in Greece showed a drop in SARS-CoV-2 in seven of 10 regions checked.

In terms of flu, there was no case requiring admission to intensive care units, or any new death reported, during the week of June 12-18.

A total of 68 people with flu have been hospitalised in ICUs since the start of the flu season and 26 people have died.

Overall, a drop was registered in flu-like illnesses across all age groups this past week, while respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) remained at the same low levels as the week prior.

