The profile of voters on the fringes

With the small parties on the left and right of the political spectrum jostling for a place in the limelight of Parliament, Kathimerini takes a look at the profile of their prospective voters.

The scene to the right of New Democracy consists of Hellenic Solution, Niki and Spartiates (Spartans), hovering above and below the 3% threshold, according to the polls.

Hellenic Solution is voted for more by men. Out of 100 men among all Greek voters, 5.6% say they support it. The figure drops to 3.5% among women. The party has its most strength in the 25-34 age group, with 5.1% of the total, and got its highest percentage in Kryopigi, Halkidiki (34.3%).

The Niki party with its projection of religious sentiments had its greatest influence in northern Greece, showing equal strength among men and women with 2.3% of both sexes declaring support. Its highest percentage is in the 35-54 age group with 3.1%.

Finally, the Spartans were not registered in the May 21 election as they made their appearance in recent weeks, especially after tweets of support from jailed former Golden Dawn member Ilias Kasidiaris. Four percent of men back it compared to only 1% of women. It seems to have a direct link with former Golden Dawn voters, especially in northern Greece and the Peloponnese.

At the left end of the political spectrum, Sailing for Freedom (Plevsi Eleftherias) is considered a dead cert by pollsters to enter Parliament. For many, it is not considered a party of the left-wing, in terms of the narrow ideological characteristics, but a more diverse political group, but because of the origin of its leader Zoe Konstantopoulou from SYRIZA, a significant part of her voters come from the left. A qualitative analysis of the electorate’s data shows it resonates more among women (3.4%) compared to men (2.5%), and 6.1% of the 17-24 age group and 4.1% in the 25-34 group. Its highest percentage in the May 21 election was in the region of Corfu with 5.09%.

Support for MeRA25 was divided between men and women – 3.3% of male voters and 3.3% of women. It performed best in the 25-34 group, with 6.7% of the vote, and got 5.4% of the vote in the 17-24 group. In the over-55 age group its share was reduced to 1.8%. It did well with overseas voters (11.07%) in the elections. Its highest percentages were in the Athens 1st District (3.60%) and in the B1 North Sector of Athens (3.50%).