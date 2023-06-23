Suspect arrested in Athens for raping minor, pornography 

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Athens on Thursday for the rape of a minor, possession of child pornography, drug trafficking and violation of the laws on weapons.

The suspect, who appeared before a prosecutor later on Thursday, is accused of raping a boy over a period of three years after drugging him. Authorities also said he recorded his acts. The abuse was revealed after the minor informed the police. It was not clear how the suspect was introduced to the victim.

Officers carried out a search of the suspect’s home and seized, among others, 159 sleeping pills, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 3.36 grams of mephedrone, objets used in drug trafficking and use, 13 hard drives, a multitude of electronic devices, a recorder with cameras, an air gun and a magazine with four cartridges.