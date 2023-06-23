NEWS

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death
[vimatisko.gr]

The images from video footage and in particular frames that captured a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man leaving his house with the 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska and then returning later alone and leaving again after a while, was essentially what led to his prosecution on murder charges, according to reports.

The woman had been found dead in a wetland on the island of Kos after she was reported missing.

The suspect was initially arrested for Rubinska’s abduction, but after the additional testimony which he was asked to give, authorities prosecuted him for her murder, in a case that has rattled the local island community.

According to police sources, homicide investigators are working on the scenario that the suspect killed Rubinska in an outdoor area and then returned to his house to get the sheet and bags with which her body was found covered.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect arrested in Athens for raping minor, pornography 
NEWS

Suspect arrested in Athens for raping minor, pornography 

Two men given life over 2022 rape of British teenager on Crete
NEWS

Two men given life over 2022 rape of British teenager on Crete

Main suspect in Polish woman’s murder remanded in custody
NEWS

Main suspect in Polish woman’s murder remanded in custody

Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street
NEWS

Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street

Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor
NEWS

Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece