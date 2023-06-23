Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death

The images from video footage and in particular frames that captured a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man leaving his house with the 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska and then returning later alone and leaving again after a while, was essentially what led to his prosecution on murder charges, according to reports.

The woman had been found dead in a wetland on the island of Kos after she was reported missing.

The suspect was initially arrested for Rubinska’s abduction, but after the additional testimony which he was asked to give, authorities prosecuted him for her murder, in a case that has rattled the local island community.

According to police sources, homicide investigators are working on the scenario that the suspect killed Rubinska in an outdoor area and then returned to his house to get the sheet and bags with which her body was found covered.