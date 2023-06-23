NEWS

More arrests in Kolonos pimping case

[Intime News]

Police made four more arrests on Thursday afternoon regarding the pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos.

Among them is a 63-year-old man who was beaten up in the central Athens area of Omonia days ago after sending messages and photos to the 14-year-old daughter of a nightclub owner.

Among those arrested are another elderly Greek, and two foreign nationals.

Eight other people were arrested in early June over the same case, which shocked the nation when it broke last year.

A total of 36 people have been arrested so far in the ongoing investigation.

