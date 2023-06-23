NEWS

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece

The Kalamata port authority on Friday announced the arrest of four migrant considered responsible for a sailing boat carrying irregular migrants that was intercepted earlier near Cape Tenaro, the southernmost point of mainland Greece.

The four men, two Iraqis and two Moroccans aged 28, 28, 36, and 53 years old, respectively, will be led before a public prosecutor to be charged with illegally entering Greece, migrant trafficking, forming a criminal organisation and endangering human life.

The suspects were among 64 people rescued from the sailing boat, which was found adrift at sea due to engine failure, about 27 nautical miles southwest of the Cape.

Migration Crime

