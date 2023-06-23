NEWS

Four suspects in Kolonos pimping case given until Tuesday to testify

Four suspects in Kolonos pimping case given until Tuesday to testify
[Intime News]

The four suspects arrested over the pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos were given until Tuesday (June 26) to prepare their defence after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Friday. 

The men are accused of sexually abusing a minor for a fee. Among them is a 63-year-old man who was beaten up in the central Athens area of Omonia days ago after sending messages and photos to the 14-year-old daughter of a nightclub owner. The other three are an 82-year-old man and two foreign nationals aged 43 and 46.

The 63-year-old reported denied the accusation claiming that the 12-year-old girl “mistakes him for someone else.”

A total of 34 people currently remain in custody in relation to the case, including the girl’s mother, while dozens more suspects are being investigated after lists believed to contain the names of men who had sex with the child were discovered by investigators.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece
NEWS

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece

Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds
NEWS

Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece
NEWS

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece

More arrests in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

More arrests in Kolonos pimping case

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death
NEWS

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death

Suspect arrested in Athens for raping minor, pornography 
NEWS

Suspect arrested in Athens for raping minor, pornography 