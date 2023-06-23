Four suspects in Kolonos pimping case given until Tuesday to testify

The four suspects arrested over the pimping of a 12-year-old girl in the Athens district of Kolonos were given until Tuesday (June 26) to prepare their defence after appearing before an investigative magistrate on Friday.

The men are accused of sexually abusing a minor for a fee. Among them is a 63-year-old man who was beaten up in the central Athens area of Omonia days ago after sending messages and photos to the 14-year-old daughter of a nightclub owner. The other three are an 82-year-old man and two foreign nationals aged 43 and 46.

The 63-year-old reported denied the accusation claiming that the 12-year-old girl “mistakes him for someone else.”

A total of 34 people currently remain in custody in relation to the case, including the girl’s mother, while dozens more suspects are being investigated after lists believed to contain the names of men who had sex with the child were discovered by investigators.