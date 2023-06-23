NEWS

Murder suspect to also face rape charges

Murder suspect to also face rape charges
[Facebook]

The man charged with the abduction and murder of Polish woman Anastazja Rubinska on the Dodecanese island of Kos will face prosecution for her rape.

The 32-year-old man, who is from Bangladesh, has already been charged with the abduction and murder of 27-year-old Rubinska, whose body was found on Sunday, a number of days after she was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the lawyer appointed by the court for the suspect has resigned, following the announcement that his client would face new charges.

The suspect is expected to appear before prosecutor on Friday to be formally charged. He will then be given a date by which to testify before an examining magistrate.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four suspects in Kolonos pimping case given until Tuesday to testify
NEWS

Four suspects in Kolonos pimping case given until Tuesday to testify

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece
NEWS

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece

Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds
NEWS

Cretan ‘Escobar’ released for second time citing health grounds

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece
NEWS

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece

More arrests in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

More arrests in Kolonos pimping case

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death
NEWS

Footage implicates suspect in Polish woman’s death