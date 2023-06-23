Murder suspect to also face rape charges

The man charged with the abduction and murder of Polish woman Anastazja Rubinska on the Dodecanese island of Kos will face prosecution for her rape.

The 32-year-old man, who is from Bangladesh, has already been charged with the abduction and murder of 27-year-old Rubinska, whose body was found on Sunday, a number of days after she was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the lawyer appointed by the court for the suspect has resigned, following the announcement that his client would face new charges.

The suspect is expected to appear before prosecutor on Friday to be formally charged. He will then be given a date by which to testify before an examining magistrate.