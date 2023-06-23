Man arrested after threatening shop employee with grenade

Police in the Athens district of Nikea have arrested a 48-year-old man who abused and threatened a shop employee with a grenade.

Police said that a man had entered the electronic appliance sales with a cellphone for repair, which he claimed belonged to a relative.

Some time later, another man came to the store and stated that he was the owner of the cellphone in question, which had been stolen. He had located it using the geolocator on the device.

After proving evidence that the phone was his, the store employee handed it over to him.

The man who had left the phone in for repair in the first place then returned to the store. When he learned that the mobile phone had been handed over to its owner, he abused the employee and threatened him with a grenade.

Police were called and arrested the man.

The grenade has been sent for technical examination. [AMNA]