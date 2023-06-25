NEWS

Border guard contracts renewed

Border guard contracts renewed
Police border guards patrol along a border wall near the town of Feres, along the Evros River which forms the the frontier between Greece and Turkey. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

The financing for the renewal of the term of office of 800 fixed-term border guards in the eastern Aegean has been decided by the managing authority of the Migration Ministry.

The move aims to strengthen the operational capacity of the Hellenic Police for the protection and surveillance of the country’s external borders.

The renewal covers the duration of the entire 2021-2027 programming period and the total budget amounts to 114 million euros.

The ministry said it will be co-financed by the EU from the Greek Program of the Border Management and Visa Instrument (BMVI) of the Integrated Border Management Fund (IBMF).

Security Migration

