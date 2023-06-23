Robbers nabbed for lying their way into homes of elderly

Police on Friday announced the dismantling of a criminal organization whose members systematically committed thefts, posing as employees of the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) or technicians/maintenance men of elevators, targeting mainly elderly people in their homes in areas of Attica.

A total of 11 gang members were identified and arrested in a police operation that took place early Thursday in areas of West Attica.

A case was filed against them as well as seven other persons, with charges including membership of a criminal organization, aggravated theft by conspiracy and attempted theft and violations of the law on weapons.

The investigation revealed that the members of the organization, who were related to each other, were active over a period of at least two and a half years, and that they had acquired an abundance of logistical equipment and operated with a specific structure and roles.