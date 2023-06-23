Kos murder suspect in court on Tuesday

The 32-year-old man from Bangladesh accused of the murder of 27-year-old Anastazja Rubinska on the island of Kos last week has been given until Tuesday to prepare his defense.

He was appointed a new lawyer on Friday following the resignation of his court-appointed defense counsel.

The 32-year-old faces charges of kidnapping, manslaughter and rape. At the same time, the Polish victim’s family is preparing to enter a plea in support of the charges. One of the key pieces of evidence that is considered incriminating for the suspect is video footage of him and Rubinska leaving his house before the murder.

She left the Bangladeshi man’s house alive at 10.30 p.m. and got on his moped with him.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the defendant returned to his residence alone and retrieved garbage bags, which are being checked to determine if they match those in which the victim’s body was wrapped when it was discovered in a nearby wetland. The man left the residence again three minutes later and returned at 4 a.m.