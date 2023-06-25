Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki

Two Russian nationals were arrested and charged in Thessaloniki early Sunday morning for disrupting the safety of a flight from Manchester, England to Dalaman, Turkey, after their plane was forced to land at Thessaloniki’s international airport.

The two men, aged 39 and 49, displayed “aggressive behavior” towards the cabin crew members, police said. As the situation escalated, the pilot decided to land the plane at the Makedonia airport. Officers also found empty bottles of alcohol on their seats.

The passengers were detained and brought before a judge who charged them with dangerous interference with transport, disruption of order and other violations of the Aviation Code.

The trial was set for November and the two Russians were released but will remain in Greece for a few more hours until their visa is settled and they can depart for Turkey.