Bottlenecks formed at Athens entry points as voters return

A long queue of cars is seen at the toll stations of Elefsina on Friday 23 April 2021, during checks by traffic police for the necessary documents that drivers must have to travel for the Easter holidays. [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]

Cars formed long lines on national roads around Attica on Sunday afternoon, as voters returned from voting centers outside the capital.

Traffic was particularly heavy on the Athens-Corinth national highway heading to Athens, particularly from the Corinth Canal  to Nea Peramos.

Additionally, the section from Kryoneri to Agios Stefanos of the Athens-Lamia national highway was also congested on the direction of Athens, while other bottlenecks were reported at the Metamorfossi roundabout and near the Afidnes tolls.

On Attiki Odos, there were delays in the direction of Elefsina, from the Peania to the Marathonas roundabouts. Some traffic was also noted at the Attiki Odos section between the Metamorfossi and Iraklio roundabouts.

