NEWS

Shooting incident outside Preveza nightclub

Shooting incident outside Preveza nightclub

A shooting incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Sunday outside a nightclub in the northwestern Greek town of Preveza.

According to Preveza News, the incident involved three people and the altercation took place outside the club, resulting in a man opening fire on two brothers who suffered injuries.

One of the two brothers then beat up the shooter.

The local port authority reportedly collected seven or eight shell casings from the scene.

All three were being treated for their injuries at the Preveza hospital, while two were under guard, as the port authority made two arrests.

Crime

