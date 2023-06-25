NEWS

Terror attack thwarted in Cyprus

Terror attack thwarted in Cyprus

Cypriot security forces thwarted an attempted terror attack against Israeli and Jewish targets by a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Sunday, local media said.

According to reports, the attack on Jewish and Israeli targets was averted through the coordinated efforts of Cypriot, US and Israeli intelligence services.

It was the second time in two years that a terror attack targeting Israelis has been prevented in Cyprus.

In 2021, a 38-year-old Azeri national was arrested for an attempt on Israeli-Cypriot tycoon Teddy Sagi.

The assailant was a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s branch in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

He had reportedly arrived in Cyprus from Russia about three weeks ago and his moves had been monitored since his arrival.

Terrorism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus court orders that 2 Syrians remain in custody after 45 migrants were rescued at sea
NEWS

Cyprus court orders that 2 Syrians remain in custody after 45 migrants were rescued at sea

Cyprus president: Stability key no matter election result
NEWS

Cyprus president: Stability key no matter election result

Cyprus changes tack with plan for Mediterranean gas link to Israel
NEWS

Cyprus changes tack with plan for Mediterranean gas link to Israel

All you need is love, say LGBTQ+ activists on divided Cyprus
NEWS

All you need is love, say LGBTQ+ activists on divided Cyprus

Cyprus president seeking enhanced EU role for solution
NEWS

Cyprus president seeking enhanced EU role for solution

Poland and Spain withdraw from Turkish military exercise over northern Cyprus presence
NEWS

Poland and Spain withdraw from Turkish military exercise over northern Cyprus presence