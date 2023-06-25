Terror attack thwarted in Cyprus

Cypriot security forces thwarted an attempted terror attack against Israeli and Jewish targets by a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard on Sunday, local media said.

According to reports, the attack on Jewish and Israeli targets was averted through the coordinated efforts of Cypriot, US and Israeli intelligence services.

It was the second time in two years that a terror attack targeting Israelis has been prevented in Cyprus.

In 2021, a 38-year-old Azeri national was arrested for an attempt on Israeli-Cypriot tycoon Teddy Sagi.

The assailant was a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s branch in Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus.

He had reportedly arrived in Cyprus from Russia about three weeks ago and his moves had been monitored since his arrival.