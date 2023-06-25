I will be judged by the party, says Tsipras

SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras refuted speculation that he may step down from the helm of the main opposition after suffering a second defeat in Sunday’s ballot.

“I will be judged the members of the party,” Tsipras said in comments at SYRIZA headquarters in downtown Athens, indicating that a congress will be called within the next few months to decide on the leftists’ fate.

“SYRIZA assumes the responsibilities assigned to it by the popular vote, starting today,” he said, adding that the party “will initiate procedures for the final decision.”

“A big and creative historic cycle has come to a close for SYRIZA,” Tsipras said.

According to the latest count, SYRIZA took 17.8% of the vote against leading New Democracy’s 40.6%.