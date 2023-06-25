NEWS

I will be judged by the party, says Tsipras

I will be judged by the party, says Tsipras

SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras refuted speculation that he may step down from the helm of the main opposition after suffering a second defeat in Sunday’s ballot. 

“I will be judged the members of the party,” Tsipras said in comments at SYRIZA headquarters in downtown Athens, indicating that a congress will be called within the next few months to decide on the leftists’ fate.

“SYRIZA assumes the responsibilities assigned to it by the popular vote, starting today,” he said, adding that the party “will initiate procedures for the final decision.”

“A big and creative historic cycle has come to a close for SYRIZA,” Tsipras said. 

According to the latest count, SYRIZA took 17.8% of the vote against leading New Democracy’s 40.6%.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cabinet shakeup expected
NEWS

Cabinet shakeup expected

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term
NEWS

Mitsotakis vows to set ‘high goals’ for second term

Kasidiaris-backed Spartiates party makes it into Parliament
NEWS

Kasidiaris-backed Spartiates party makes it into Parliament

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy
NEWS

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy

Conservatives take commanding lead in new vote, exit poll shows
NEWS

Conservatives take commanding lead in new vote, exit poll shows

Joint exit poll shows clear win for ND
NEWS

Joint exit poll shows clear win for ND