Τwo arrested for espionage after entering drunk in naval base

Two men were arrested for espionage on Sunday night after they were caught wandering inside the Salamis Naval Base, located in the northeastern part of the island of Salamina, about 16 kilometers west of Athens.

The suspects, identified as Albanians and aged 67 and 63, were noticed by navy personnel who approached and detained them, sources told kathimerini.gr. The same sources said the two men were clearly intoxicated.

Officers brought them to the police department of Salamina where they are being held. The charges they face is espionage and breaching security of a fortified base. 

The Salamis Naval Base is the largest naval base of the Hellenic Navy.
Most Hellenic Navy ships are based at the island, as well as many of its administrative, training and support services. The base employs approximately 10,000 naval and civilian personnel.

Crime

