Composition of new Parliament presents ‘many challenges’ says president

The composition of the new Parliament with a total of eight parties “creates many challenges for its new president”, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told the House Speaker at a meeting on Monday morning.

“I have invited the leader of New Democracy to come and receive an invitation to form a government. It is important that we we are moving on to the day after. I think that the composition of the new eight-party Parliament creates many challenges for its new president and we will all experience them together. I wish the best for the country,” she told Kostas Tassoulas at their brief encounter before the cameras. 

Tassoulas said the new election result delivered a majority government. “I am handing over to you the composition of the new Parliament so that you can initiate your institutional remit.”

Elections

