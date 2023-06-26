NEWS

Biden, Blinken congratulate Mitsotakis on election victory

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his new election win on Sunday, where his party achieved an outright majority.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on shared priorities to foster prosperity and regional security. Together—as Allies, partners, and friends—Greece and the United States have championed democracy. We will keep working with the government and people of Greece as well as our vibrant Greek-American community in the United States to continue this legacy,” Biden said in a statement released from the White House,

On his side, Blinken said that “Greece is a crucial NATO Ally and close friend. I look forward to continuing to advance our deep partnership and shared values.”

US Elections

