Acropolis’ anti-lightning protection to be revamped

The country’s top advisory body on the protection of antiquities has approved a plan to install new telescopic lightning masts on the Athens Acropolis to protect its monuments from lightning strikes.

The plan, which met with the unanimous approval of the Central Archaeological Council (KAS), also involves the extension of the grounding system.

The new system will complement the four ionization rods that were installed on the site after a lightning strike of 2019, when four people were injured.

Under the plan, four 16-meter telescopic lightning protection masts will be erected around the perimeter of the Propylaea and a fixed 2-meter one next to the existing lightning rod.

A 24-meter-high telescopic mast will be placed 2 meters east of the Erechtheion while four 20-meter-high and two 16-meter-high telescopic masts will go up around the perimeter of the Parthenon.

At the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, conductors will be placed at 5-meter intervals around the stage.

The study also suggests that, in the event of severe weather, the public should be directed to the old museum on the Acropolis, instead of the Propylaea, and the monument closed.

The KAS also approved the restoration of the old Diplarios technical school on Theatrou Square in central Athens into three independent hotels with a capacity of up to 100 beds each.