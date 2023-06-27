NEWS

Erdogan, Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit

Erdogan, Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit
[ANA-MPA]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius next month, Mitsotakis’ office said on Monday, a day after he won a national election.

Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term as prime minister on Monday following a resounding election win.
Ergodan, who was elected to his third term last month, congratulated Mitsotakis in a phone call, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.

He said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighboring countries.

Greece and Turkey, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus. [Reuters]

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree on meeting
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

Mitsotakis, Erdogan agree on meeting

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet
NEWS

Erdogan and Netanyahu set to meet

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures
NEWS

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens
NEWS

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens

Erdogan to visit Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus
NEWS

Erdogan to visit Turkish-occupied northern Cyprus

When Erdogan allowed his officials to talk to Greeks
NEWS

When Erdogan allowed his officials to talk to Greeks