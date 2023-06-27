NEWS

Police arrest two fugitives in Athens shopping center chase

Two men wanted on arrest warrants for crimes including burglaries and illegal weapons possession were apprehended in Athens after a chase in which a security guard was injured, the police said in an announcement on Tuesday.

The two suspects – identified as foreign nationals aged 24 and 34 years old respectively – were arrested on Sunday at an Athens shopping center while running away from a third man who threatened to call the police on them. It appears that the two suspects and the third man had had dealings with each other in the past.

The security guard was injured by broken glass as he chased them through the shopping center.

According to the announcement, one of the suspects had pulled out a gun when confronted by the third unidentified individual.

A search of the suspects found them to be carrying two pistols, as well as some 16,200 euros in cash, foreign banknotes and drugs.

