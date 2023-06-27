NEWS

Woman who conned migrants, businesses nabbed in Athens

Woman who conned migrants, businesses nabbed in Athens
[Shutterstock]

A 53-year-old woman who conned migrants and others by posing as a lawyer or accountant with connections in the civil service has been taken into custody on a pending arrest warrant.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, she was tracked down in Athens on Monday and will be sent to jail where she is to serve a sentence of eight years.

The woman has already been convicted by a court for several counts of fraud for fleecing migrants and businesses by promising to arrange their travel papers or debts with the state – in exchange for a fee – with her civil service contacts.

She also threatened her victims with physical violence when they demanded their money back for services not rendered.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police arrest two fugitives in Athens shopping center chase
NEWS

Police arrest two fugitives in Athens shopping center chase

Man in Piraeus arrested for possession of 8kg of heroin
NEWS

Man in Piraeus arrested for possession of 8kg of heroin

Shooting incident outside Preveza nightclub
NEWS

Shooting incident outside Preveza nightclub

Τwo arrested for espionage after entering drunk in naval base
NEWS

Τwo arrested for espionage after entering drunk in naval base

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Russians charged after ‘aggressive’ behavior forces emergency landing in Thessaloniki

Two more arrests in child pimping case
NEWS

Two more arrests in child pimping case