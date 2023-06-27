Woman who conned migrants, businesses nabbed in Athens

A 53-year-old woman who conned migrants and others by posing as a lawyer or accountant with connections in the civil service has been taken into custody on a pending arrest warrant.

According to a police announcement on Tuesday, she was tracked down in Athens on Monday and will be sent to jail where she is to serve a sentence of eight years.

The woman has already been convicted by a court for several counts of fraud for fleecing migrants and businesses by promising to arrange their travel papers or debts with the state – in exchange for a fee – with her civil service contacts.

She also threatened her victims with physical violence when they demanded their money back for services not rendered.