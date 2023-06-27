NEWS

Alexandroupoli: truck containing 21 migrants crashes

Three migrants have been hospitalised with light injuries when the truck they were travelling in hit a street light in the northeastern city of Alexandroupoli.

The incident occurred at around 11 a.m., when the alleged trafficker driving the truck lost control of the vehicle.

A total of 21 male passengers were in the back of the truck when the accident happened.

The suspected trafficker will be led before a prosecutor in the city while the authorities will register and identify the migrants.

