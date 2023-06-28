NEWS

Tourist bus collides with parked vehicles in Thessaloniki; no injuries reported

[thestival.gr]

A tourist bus, under unspecified circumstances, veered off its path and collided with parked vehicles in the center of Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred on Egnatia Street, heading westbound, near the ceremony hall of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki at 7.20 a.m.

According to the traffic police, there were no passengers on the bus, but damages were reported on at least eight cars, some of which were extensively affected.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Accident

