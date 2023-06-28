Two arrested in Thessaloniki for migrant trafficking

Two individuals, a lawyer and an interpreter, were arrested at the port of Thessaloniki in northern Greece following the discovery of four migrants and refugees inside a small truck that had arrived from Turkey.

The interpreter, of Iraqi origin, has been summoned to appear before an examining magistrate, facing charges of complicity in facilitating the entry of foreigners into Greek territory. Meanwhile, the Greek lawyer was ordered by the prosecutor to undergo a preliminary examination to determine his involvement in the case. He was subsequently released.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the truck reached the port, and four foreign nationals, two from Syria and two from Palestine, were found getting off the vehicle. According to the investigation conducted by the Coast Guard, it appears that the migrants had clandestinely climbed onto the truck at the Evros region near the Greek-Turkish border, without the knowledge of the driver.

Upon the discovery of the migrants within the port premises, the accused interpreter, who allegedly received information about migrants’ arrival from unidentified individuals via phone, appeared at the scene. Shortly afterward, the lawyer was informed by the interpreter and arrived at the spot. During his preliminary testimony, he claimed that his presence was to initiate asylum procedures on behalf of the migrants.

According to available information, the interpreter is listed among the interpreters of the Thessaloniki Court of First Instance and has previously faced similar charges in Thrace, in northern Greece.