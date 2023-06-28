NEWS

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for migrant trafficking

Two arrested in Thessaloniki for migrant trafficking
File photo.

Two individuals, a lawyer and an interpreter, were arrested at the port of Thessaloniki in northern Greece following the discovery of four migrants and refugees inside a small truck that had arrived from Turkey.

The interpreter, of Iraqi origin, has been summoned to appear before an examining magistrate, facing charges of complicity in facilitating the entry of foreigners into Greek territory. Meanwhile, the Greek lawyer was ordered by the prosecutor to undergo a preliminary examination to determine his involvement in the case. He was subsequently released.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the truck reached the port, and four foreign nationals, two from Syria and two from Palestine, were found getting off the vehicle. According to the investigation conducted by the Coast Guard, it appears that the migrants had clandestinely climbed onto the truck at the Evros region near the Greek-Turkish border, without the knowledge of the driver.

Upon the discovery of the migrants within the port premises, the accused interpreter, who allegedly received information about migrants’ arrival from unidentified individuals via phone, appeared at the scene. Shortly afterward, the lawyer was informed by the interpreter and arrived at the spot. During his preliminary testimony, he claimed that his presence was to initiate asylum procedures on behalf of the migrants.

According to available information, the interpreter is listed among the interpreters of the Thessaloniki Court of First Instance and has previously faced similar charges in Thrace, in northern Greece.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece
NEWS

Four migrants arrested for steering boat found off southern Greece

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece

Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster
NEWS

Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster

Suspects in deadly shipwreck given one day to prepare defence
NEWS

Suspects in deadly shipwreck given one day to prepare defence

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Europol asked to help smash ring behind deadly migrant boat sinking

Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 
NEWS

Suspected smugglers in deadly boat sinking given until Monday to testify 